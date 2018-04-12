Windsor Police were able to arrest a suspect quickly after a downtown Windsor robbery.

Police say that around 1am on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, they were called to a robbery in progress at Mac’s convenience store located in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers met a store employee outside of the business. The employee reported that he had been robbed, that he fled the store, and that the suspect was still inside the business. The victim further reported that the suspect had brandished a beer bottle as a weapon during the robbery.

Officers entered the business and located a lone male matching the description provided by the suspect.

The suspect ignored commands by the officer and was arrested after a brief struggle.

A 23 year old male from Windsor is charged with robbery and breach undertaking.