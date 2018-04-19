Partly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
Partly CloudyThu
9 °C
49 °F		ClearFri
12 °C
54 °F		Partly CloudySat
13 °C
55 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday April 19th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

Jobs
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018.

Over 100 employers are looking to hire including South Point Construction, Tilbury Auto Sales & RV, Dayus Roofing, Active Care Management, Percibelli Pool & Spa and more.

Jobs include carpenter/framer, power sport and RV mechanic, customer service coordinator, general labourers, pool maintenance and more.

It takes place at the Employment and Training Services office in suite 101 at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

You must bring your SIN number and resume and be prepared for an interview.

Employers will not be on site.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.