The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018.

Over 100 employers are looking to hire including South Point Construction, Tilbury Auto Sales & RV, Dayus Roofing, Active Care Management, Percibelli Pool & Spa and more.

Jobs include carpenter/framer, power sport and RV mechanic, customer service coordinator, general labourers, pool maintenance and more.

It takes place at the Employment and Training Services office in suite 101 at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

You must bring your SIN number and resume and be prepared for an interview.

Employers will not be on site.