Leamington has set up a dedicated email and phone number for those whose residences have sustained significant damage following the weekend storms. This information collected will be submitted to the Province for disaster relief consideration.

The Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing may activate the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program in the event of a natural disaster. The program is activated by the province, and a municipal request is not required to activate the program. The program applies only to primary residences and is not a replacement for insurance, as insurance coverage must first be exhausted.

The Municipality is gathering information relating to the damage sustained by the primary residences in the flood area, focusing particularly on damage to major equipment such as plumbing, heating and electrical systems; septic systems; furnaces; water heaters; washers and dryers and other major appliances.

Ineligible damage and costs include recreational property, landscaping, fences, retaining walls, driveways except for safety or access, etc.

Municipal staff are currently focusing on clearing debris from the roads to ensure the roads are passable for emergency and public works vehicles. Following the removal of the debris, Municipal staff will begin making arrangements for the collection and disposal of household waste and refuse from the storm.

If your residence has incurred significant damage, including damage to furnaces and other major appliances, please contact 519-325-5969 or [email protected]