There is a new summer time attraction in Leamington.

Friday morning community leaders including MPP Rick Nicholls and Mayor John Paterson celebrated the opening of the new $1.4 million community amphitheatre at Seacliff Park.

“The amphitheatre is a great addition to the Leamington Waterfront. This is all thanks to the hard work of the Municipality of Leamington, and I’m very proud to be part of such a vibrant community as it continues to improve itself,” said MPP Nicholls.

This on the waterfront venue will showcase music, movies and entertainment.

“Building this venue has been a dream of mine for many years,” said Paterson. “And to see it come to completion and put in use is exciting. It is something I hope our residents and our local artists will be proud of and to showcase what the arts have become in Leamington.”

The Amphitheatre is set to host a summer full of world-class entertainment with the Music Onthe42 concert series, Bank Onthe42 music series, Symphony Onthe42, community fireworks, Hogs for Hospice, and outdoor Movies for the whole family.

The summer of programming begins with the June 15th to 17th kickoff weekend. Along with the 170th annual Leamington Fair, the Music Onthe42 free summer concert series kicks off June 16th with Canadian platinum classic rock artist The Sheepdogs.

As well, Canada Day weekend cannot be missed in Leamington. The weekend highlights the thriving arts and culture scene in Leamington with Arts @ the Marina on June 30th & July 1st, a special full orchestral performance by the Windsor Symphony Orchestra celebrating Point Pelee National Park’s Anniversary on June 30th, and followed by the best Canada Day fireworks show in Essex County, and on-stage performances by Universal Xpression, Brave Soul and DJ Mtrx on July 1st.

Visitors and community members alike will be able to enjoy musical programming at the Amphitheatre almost every weekend with the Music Onthe42 summer concert series, Bank Onthe42 Music series hosted by the Bank Theatre and featuring some of the best local talent in the region, and the Hogs for Hospice from August 4th to 6th.