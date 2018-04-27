The LaSalle Strawberry Festival is once again partening with the Rise 2 Fame Youth Talent Competition and will host a preliminary talent show competition.

A Junior Talent Search, ages 6-12, and a Youth Talent Search, ages 13-21, will be held during the LaSalle Strawberry Festival on Thursday, June 7th. The top three to five acts (depending on the number of performances) in each age group will advance to the finals held during the Western Fair in September.

“We had a great experience last year as a Rise 2 Fame Preliminary Competition. The children and youth who competed shared their extraordinary talents with us,” said Councillor Crystal Meloche who is co-chair of the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

Performers must be registered by Friday, June 1st. Spots are limited, so contestants are encouraged to register well in advance. More information and registration details can be found on their website at www.lasalle.ca/strawberryfestival.

This year, the LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, June 7th to Sunday, June 10th at Gil Maure Park.

Town of LaS