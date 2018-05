A drug awareness clinic is planned for Tuesday evening in Lakeshore.

The clinic is a joint effort between the Town of Lakeshore, OPP, Crime Stoppers and Lakeshore Community Policing Committee.

It takes place at the Atlas Tube Centre from 6pm top 8:30pm.

A number of speakers will be in attendance offering advice and guidance to those who may have been affected, educating those interested and speaking of illicit drugs prevalent in our communities.