How do you get to experience the best restaurants and local eats all in one night? At the Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres!

The 32nd annual Big Brothers Big Sisters event is an indoor food and drink festival and organizers say the idea is all about interaction.

Participating restaurants and food establishments will battle it out in a competition for their chance to win two award: guests will have a chance to be food critics and vote for their favourites to win the “People’s Choice Award”, while a panel of expert judges will choose the “Critic’s Choice Award” winners.

Restaurants include Artisan Grill, Caesars Windsor, Cortina Gourmet Market, The Grove Brew House, Macro Foods Inc., Nola’s, The Orwell Public House, Parkside Grill, Smashed Apple Gourmet Catering, Snackbar-B-Q, Thyme To-Go, Twiggs Bar & Grill, and The Willistead.

And on the beverages side of things, expect to see BREW, Canadian Club, Frank Brewing Co., The Grove Brew House, Muscedere Vineyards, Pelee Island Winery, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, and Walkerville Brewery.

The event takes place at Caesars Windsor on Thursday May 10th, 2018.

Tickets are available on the BBBS website and include hors d’oeuvres from each vendor plus drink tickets.

Organizers say Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres has been supported by the community for 31 years and has raised over $1.5 million for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex youth mentoring programs.