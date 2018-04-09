Residential house sales were down 25.21% in March, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 487 homes were sold, compared with 660 in March 2017.

It was in the East Windsor area where most homes changed hands with 86 sold, followed Central and downtown with 77, and South Windsor saw 69 homes sold.

In the county Lakeshore was the most popular areas with 64 houses sold, LaSalle saw 49 and Leamington had 46.

Home sales for the year are also down compared to last year with 1,145 sold for the first three months, compared to 1,522 for the first three months of 2017.