Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the third edition of the Best of Windsor Essex awards.
The campaign ran from February 19th to March 11th, 2018 with the ambitious goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.
This popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 8,500 nominations, with 212 finalists across 42 awards.
Here are the winners:
Art Gallery of Windsor
Best Art Gallery or Art Space
Olde Walkerville
Best Cultural or Historical District
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Best Entertainment Venue – Over 1,000 Seats
The Capitol Theatre
Best Live Music Space – Under 1,000 Seats
John R. Park Homestead
Best Museum or Heritage Space
Walkerville BIA
Best Shopping District
EPIC Wine Route
Best Tour Experience
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
Best Local Attraction – Family
Caesars Windsor
Best Local Attraction – Gaming
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Best Local Attraction – Historical
Art in the Park
Best Local Festival – Arts
Bright Lights Windsor
Best Local Festival – Community Holiday Event
Harrow Fall Fair
Best Local Festival – Family & Fairs
Carrousel of the Nations
Best Local Festival – Food & Drink
Bluefest Windsor
Best Local Festival – Music
Devonshire Mall
Best Mall
Urban Art Market
Best WE Made It: YQG Made Store
Walkerville Brewery
Best Brewery Experience
30mL Coffee Co.
Best Coffee House
Wolfhead Distillery
The Art of a Cocktail Award
Pelee Island Winery
Best Winery Experience
Spago’s
Best Around The World Eats
Back Road Cafe
Best Breakfast
Mamo Burger Bar
Best Burger Joint
Twisted Apron
Best Farm To Table Dining
Jacks Gastropub
Best Perch
Thiessen Orchards
Best Pick Your Own Spot
Armando’s
Best Pizza Pie
The Carvery
Best Sandwich Shop
Sweet Revenge Bake Shop
Best Sweet Treat
Rock Bottom Bar & Grill
Best Wing Stop
Point Pelee National Park
Best Beach
Kingsville Golf & Country Club
Best Golf Course
Urban Surf Co.
Best On The Water Activity
Point Pelee National Park
Best Park or Garden
Point Pelee National Park
Best Picnic Spot
ERCA Greenway
Best Trail
Iron Kettle Bed & Breakfast
Best Bed & Breakfast
Point Pelee National Park – Camp Henry
Best Campground
Holiday Beach Cottage
Best Cottage
Caesars Windsor
Best Hotel/Motel
Windsor Waterfront
Best Photo Op
