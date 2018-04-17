Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday April 17th, 2018

Posted at 3:48pm

City News
Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the third edition of the Best of Windsor Essex awards.

The campaign ran from February 19th to March 11th, 2018 with the ambitious goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.

This popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 8,500 nominations, with 212 finalists across 42 awards.

Here are the winners:
Art Gallery of Windsor
Best Art Gallery or Art Space

Olde Walkerville
Best Cultural or Historical District

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Best Entertainment Venue – Over 1,000 Seats

The Capitol Theatre
Best Live Music Space – Under 1,000 Seats

John R. Park Homestead
Best Museum or Heritage Space

Walkerville BIA
Best Shopping District

EPIC Wine Route
Best Tour Experience

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
Best Local Attraction – Family

Caesars Windsor
Best Local Attraction – Gaming

Fort Malden National Historic Site
Best Local Attraction – Historical

Art in the Park
Best Local Festival – Arts

Bright Lights Windsor
Best Local Festival – Community Holiday Event

Harrow Fall Fair
Best Local Festival – Family & Fairs

Carrousel of the Nations
Best Local Festival – Food & Drink

Bluefest Windsor
Best Local Festival – Music

Devonshire Mall
Best Mall

Urban Art Market
Best WE Made It: YQG Made Store

Walkerville Brewery
Best Brewery Experience

30mL Coffee Co.
Best Coffee House

Wolfhead Distillery
The Art of a Cocktail Award

Pelee Island Winery
Best Winery Experience

Spago’s
Best Around The World Eats

Back Road Cafe
Best Breakfast

Mamo Burger Bar
Best Burger Joint

Twisted Apron
Best Farm To Table Dining

Jacks Gastropub
Best Perch

Thiessen Orchards
Best Pick Your Own Spot

Armando’s
Best Pizza Pie

The Carvery
Best Sandwich Shop

Sweet Revenge Bake Shop
Best Sweet Treat

Rock Bottom Bar & Grill
Best Wing Stop

Point Pelee National Park
Best Beach

Kingsville Golf & Country Club
Best Golf Course

Urban Surf Co.
Best On The Water Activity

Point Pelee National Park
Best Park or Garden

Point Pelee National Park
Best Picnic Spot

ERCA Greenway
Best Trail

Iron Kettle Bed & Breakfast
Best Bed & Breakfast

Point Pelee National Park – Camp Henry
Best Campground

Holiday Beach Cottage
Best Cottage

Caesars Windsor
Best Hotel/Motel

Windsor Waterfront
Best Photo Op

