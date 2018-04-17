Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the third edition of the Best of Windsor Essex awards.

The campaign ran from February 19th to March 11th, 2018 with the ambitious goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.

This popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 8,500 nominations, with 212 finalists across 42 awards.

Here are the winners:

Art Gallery of Windsor

Best Art Gallery or Art Space

Olde Walkerville

Best Cultural or Historical District

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Best Entertainment Venue – Over 1,000 Seats

The Capitol Theatre

Best Live Music Space – Under 1,000 Seats

John R. Park Homestead

Best Museum or Heritage Space

Walkerville BIA

Best Shopping District

EPIC Wine Route

Best Tour Experience

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Best Local Attraction – Family

Caesars Windsor

Best Local Attraction – Gaming

Fort Malden National Historic Site

Best Local Attraction – Historical

Art in the Park

Best Local Festival – Arts

Bright Lights Windsor

Best Local Festival – Community Holiday Event

Harrow Fall Fair

Best Local Festival – Family & Fairs

Carrousel of the Nations

Best Local Festival – Food & Drink

Bluefest Windsor

Best Local Festival – Music

Devonshire Mall

Best Mall

Urban Art Market

Best WE Made It: YQG Made Store

Walkerville Brewery

Best Brewery Experience

30mL Coffee Co.

Best Coffee House

Wolfhead Distillery

The Art of a Cocktail Award

Pelee Island Winery

Best Winery Experience

Spago’s

Best Around The World Eats

Back Road Cafe

Best Breakfast

Mamo Burger Bar

Best Burger Joint

Twisted Apron

Best Farm To Table Dining

Jacks Gastropub

Best Perch

Thiessen Orchards

Best Pick Your Own Spot

Armando’s

Best Pizza Pie

The Carvery

Best Sandwich Shop

Sweet Revenge Bake Shop

Best Sweet Treat

Rock Bottom Bar & Grill

Best Wing Stop

Point Pelee National Park

Best Beach

Kingsville Golf & Country Club

Best Golf Course

Urban Surf Co.

Best On The Water Activity

Point Pelee National Park

Best Park or Garden

Point Pelee National Park

Best Picnic Spot

ERCA Greenway

Best Trail

Iron Kettle Bed & Breakfast

Best Bed & Breakfast

Point Pelee National Park – Camp Henry

Best Campground

Holiday Beach Cottage

Best Cottage

Caesars Windsor

Best Hotel/Motel

Windsor Waterfront

Best Photo Op