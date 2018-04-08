Written by For The Love of Paws:

Twain is a 1 year old, 31 pound Golden Mix

Twain is a very loving and energetic boy who is totally game to go for long walks or just curl up on the couch and cuddle all night. He has done fantastic with every dog, cat, and human he has come in contact with; however, he can be a bit shy at first. Twain is very affectionate and loves to be pet and given attention. He knows basic commands and is crate trained. He will have the odd accident in the home until he is familiar with his new surroundings. He is very externally motivated and enjoys his treats. Twain will be a great addition to any family.

Twain came to us from BETA in Lebanon

Twain was hit by a car November 7th and was rescued by Beta and taken to their Vet’s where it was discovered Twain had 2 broken legs that were very bad fractures. He had two stainless rods put into his legs and he couldn’t walk for a while. It was a very bad accident. Twain went to a foster home where he could recover and when he did we were asked if we could take him into our rescue

If your looking to add a very sweet & special dog to your family, Twain is the one!

As Twain enjoys being outside and playing in his foster homes yard, he does need to go to a home with a fenced in yard.