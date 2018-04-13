Environment Canada says to expect heavy rainfall likely this weekend.

Several rounds of rain are likely Saturday and Sunday across extreme Southwestern Ontario with the approach of a slow moving low pressure system. Occasional thunderstorms are likely.

Temperatures may dip to near or just below the freezing mark for a period of time late Saturday into Sunday morning with a threat of freezing rain.

Total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 millimetres are likely before the rain tapers off late Sunday. Warnings may be required.