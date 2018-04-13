Mostly CloudyNow
6 °C
43 °F
Mostly CloudyFri
14 °C
58 °F		RainSat
7 °C
44 °F		RainSun
9 °C
49 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday April 13th, 2018

Posted at 9:32am

Weather
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Environment Canada says to expect heavy rainfall likely this weekend.

Several rounds of rain are likely Saturday and Sunday across extreme Southwestern Ontario with the approach of a slow moving low pressure system. Occasional thunderstorms are likely.

Temperatures may dip to near or just below the freezing mark for a period of time late Saturday into Sunday morning with a threat of freezing rain.

Total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 millimetres are likely before the rain tapers off late Sunday. Warnings may be required.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.