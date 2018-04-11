The Mama Expo and Fam Jam is back for its 4th year this Sunday, April 15th at the Caboto Club.

The event was started by sisters Justine Geberdt and Elise Keller, who wanted to bring back the village to modern parenting in Windsor-Essex. Since then, it’s grown larger each year, and turned into a full day event.

During this interactive and community centered day, parents will be able to browse and shop from over 100 businesses, sample foods, get pampered, attend demos and have access to experts of all kinds.

The day runs from 10am to 4pm. Children are free and general admission is $5 in advance, or $10 at the door. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Fight like Mason foundation!

For more information visit www.themamaexpo.ca.