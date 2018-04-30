This Saturday, May 5th the Town of Essex is holding their annual community spring clean up throughout the town.

“There’s no better way to gather as a community than with a little bit of spring cleaning,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Taking pride in our residential properties and downtown areas is an important step towards strengthening our community.”

Residents are asked to meet at one of four key locations at 9:30am to pick up complimentary gloves, bags, and maps. The event will be an organized cleanup, followed by a free lunch at each location to thank participants for their hard work.

All four urban centres in the Town of Essex are participating in this event, rain or shine. The key locations are: