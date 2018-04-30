ClearNow
Monday April 30th, 2018

Posted at 11:12am

Essex
This Saturday, May 5th the Town of Essex is holding their annual community spring clean up throughout the town.

“There’s no better way to gather as a community than with a little bit of spring cleaning,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Taking pride in our residential properties and downtown areas is an important step towards strengthening our community.”

Residents are asked to meet at one of four key locations at 9:30am  to pick up complimentary gloves, bags, and maps. The event will be an organized cleanup, followed by a free lunch at each location to thank participants for their hard work.

All four urban centres in the Town of Essex are participating in this event, rain or shine. The key locations are:

  • Colchester Centre: Colchester Park (100 Jackson Street)
  • Essex Centre: Train Station and Heritage Gardens Park (87 Station Street)
  • Harrow Centre: Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre (243 McAffee Street)
  • McGregor Centre: McGregor Community Centre (9571 Walker Road)

 

