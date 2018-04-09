For the 5th consecutive year, Essex Power Corporation has donated $40,000 through its Youth in Community Fund to the Municipality of Leamington, the Town of Amherstburg, the Town of LaSalle and the Town of Tecumseh. The money will be used to advance local, youth related investment.

To date, Essex Power has funded a total of $200,000 youth driven initiatives in the communities it serves.

“Along with providing reasonable rates, consistent power quality and reliability and local accountability, Essex Power is committed to being a good corporate citizen and being socially responsible. The events and programs receiving our Youth in Community funding have elements of education, fitness, art-cultural, or social responsibility.” said Ray Tracey, President & CEO, Essex Power. “At Essex Power, we truly believe that our youth are the key to our future and that investing in young people is an investment in our future.”