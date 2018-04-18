This Sunday, April 22nd is Earth Day, and there is plenty of ways to celebrate in Windsor and Essex County!

Windsor:

Free Earth Day activities take place from 10am to 3pm at Malden Park.

There will be over 40 environmental exhibits; wildflower planting; arts and crafts; a nature scavenger hunt; and many more environmental activities! Participants are also encouraged to bring an old t-shirt to make a “no-sew tote bag.”

More than 30 different organizations participate in this event, designed to provide a voice and venue to environmental causes. Earth Day Windsor Essex has been celebrated since 1989.

Tecumseh:

The Town of Tecumseh celebrates Earth Day in Lakewood park from 10am to 11:30am.

This year the Town is inviting residents to bring their shovels and boots and help plant trees in the naturalization area begun at last year’s Earth Day event in Lakewood Park. The Tecumseh Youth Advisory Committee will lead family friendly activities. In addition, there will be other environmental information shared by Parks staff who will be on hand to help with the tree planting and answer questions about the Town’s initiatives to increase natural areas within the parks.

Point Pelee: