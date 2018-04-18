Celebrate Earth Day with a beach clean-up at Point Pelee National Park from 10am to 12pm.   Join park staff at West Beach and help clean up the garbage washed up on the beach over the winter. Participants receive free entry to the park for the day.

Tree Planting:  

The Essex Region Conservation and the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup will plant more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs from 10am to noon at the green space south of Wyandotte between Florence and Martinique in Windsor.   They have shovels to share, you may wish to consider bringing your own to this free event.

Find more information including a parking and shuttle map here.

 