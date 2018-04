A fire in West Windsor is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 100 block of Josephine around 1:30pm, Tuesday, and found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the building’s attic.

Crews fought the tricky blaze, which caused a portion of the floor to collapse, and brought it under control just after 2pm.

The building was reportedly vacant at the time of the blaze. No injuries are reported.