A 24-year-old Lakeshore man is facing charges after he hit a house in the town.

OPP say it happened on April 6th, 2018 at approximately 9:20pm on Broadway Street.

They say that the vehicle ran over a stop sign at the intersection of Broadway and Sixth Street and then struck a house.

Upon police investigation the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

The driver is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and care or control of a motor vehicle over 80 milligram.