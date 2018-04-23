A Tilbury man is facing charges after crash on the 401.

OPP say it happened around 12:30am on April 19th, 2018 in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the Essex County Road 27 exit.

They say that a passenger vehicle struck a tractor-trailer unit and after losing control came to rest in the median.

The driver of the passenger vehicle who was injured in the collision exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

He has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle,

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle seized as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The driver of the truck was not injured.