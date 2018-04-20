Windsor Police are looking to identify the person pictured here.

Police say that around 11am on Thursday April 19th, 2018 the suspect entered a business in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street and took a quantity of eye glass frames while brandishing a knife.

He quickly left the store and got into the passenger seat of a black Nissan Titan pick-up truck which was parked in the alleyway. The vehicle was last seen going east on Giles Boulevard. Further investigation revealed that the truck was previously reported stolen on Tuesday.

The employee took a picture of the suspect as he was leaving the store. =

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, 6’0, with a thin build, and a goatee. He was wearing a grey hat with orange writing, blue coveralls and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.