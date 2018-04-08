The City of Windsor is looking at options for improving the very wide University Avenue.
An Environmental Assessment process for the entire stretch from Huron Church Road to McDougall Street is...
A long-abandoned structure in the casino district could soon be coming down.
The property located at 601 – 623 Chatham East has unpaid taxes and penalties to the city totaling $246,590.
A tax sale...
Essex Fire Photo
Firefighters in Essex battled a significant fire in McGregor Tuesday afternoon.
It broke out in a garage around 4pm in the 100 block of Charles.
Officials say the garage is...
A 18-year-old Windsor woman is facing a charge after she was busted racing on the 401.
OPP say that on March 31st, 2018 they were conducting radar on the highway in...
How do you get to experience the best restaurants and local eats all in one night? At the Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres!
The 32nd annual Big Brothers Big Sisters event...
Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after an incident act incident that took place on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018.
Police say it happened around 8:30pm at a business located in...
Poutine Feast Ontario will be making a stop along the riverfront from June 7th to 10th.
The festival will feature both local and out-of-town mobile food vendors.
“Although we will be celebrating...
Last updated: Sunday April 8th, 12:23pm
Employees at Caesars Windsor are on strike after they voted down the tentative contract by 59%.
Casino spokesperson Jhoan Baluyot says that shutdown procedures went into...
Caesars Windsor has no plans to return to the bargaining table at this time according to a statement from Kevin Laforet, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment.
“We were very surprised and...
Comment With Facebook