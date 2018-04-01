A new development is in the works for Tecumseh.
Rosati Construction is planning to build 22 townhouse dwelling units and one, four-storey apartment building containing a maximum of 55 units on...
Windsor Police are investigating a robbery of a Drouillard Road convenience store.
Police say around 4:50am on Saturday March 24th, 2018 a suspect entered the store in the 1800 block with...
Police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Seminole Street convenience store.
On Tuesday March 20th at approximately 10:15pm, officers were called to a convenience...
T Party Event (Photo: W.E. Trans Support Facebook page)
Windsor’s first transgender and family drop in centre is set to open soon.
Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Supports (W.E. Trans*) announced Monday that...
Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing.
Police say that around 10:45pm on Monday, March 26th, 2108 they were called to the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of...
County of Essex Handout
A roundabout could be coming to a busy Tecumseh intersection.
The County of Essex and the Town of Tecumseh have begun an environmental assessment for the intersection of...
File photo of the Jimaan at the Leamington docks
Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the water in Leamington.
Passersby contacted police just before noon Thursday after observing a...
