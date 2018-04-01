Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday April 1st, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

New Development Planned For Tecumseh

A new development is in the works for Tecumseh. Rosati Construction is planning to build 22 townhouse dwelling units and one, four-storey apartment building containing a maximum of 55 units on...

Drouillard Road Convenience Store Robbed

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery of a Drouillard Road convenience store. Police say around 4:50am on Saturday March 24th, 2018 a suspect entered the store in the 1800 block with...

Seminole Street Store Robbed By Man With Axe

Police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Seminole Street convenience store. On Tuesday March 20th at approximately 10:15pm, officers were called to a convenience...

Windsor’s First Transgender Centre Set To Open Soon

T Party Event (Photo: W.E. Trans Support Facebook page) Windsor’s first transgender and family drop in centre is set to open soon. Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Supports (W.E. Trans*) announced Monday that...

Police Investigating Stabbing

Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing. Police say that around 10:45pm on Monday, March 26th, 2108 they were called to the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of...

Roundabout Proposed For Tecumseh Intersection

County of Essex Handout A roundabout could be coming to a busy Tecumseh intersection. The County of Essex and the Town of Tecumseh have begun an environmental assessment for the intersection of...

Body Found At Leamington Ferry Docks

File photo of the Jimaan at the Leamington docks Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the water in Leamington. Passersby contacted police just before noon Thursday after observing a...

