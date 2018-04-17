Mostly CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Partly CloudyTue
2 °C
37 °F		Chance of RainWed
8 °C
46 °F		Mostly CloudyThu
8 °C
46 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday April 17th, 2018

Posted at 6:29pm

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Amherstburg Fire Photo

Emergency crews responded to an accident in the 8000 block of Middle Side Road in Amherstburg just after 6pm Tuesday.

Fire crews has to remove one person trapped in the vehicle.

The extent of injuries are unknown.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.