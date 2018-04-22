Last updated: Sunday April 22nd, 1:26pm

One person has been killed after a single vehicle crash around 9:25am Sunday morning.

OPP say that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Essex County Road 42 near Big Creek left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole and ended up submerged in Big Creek.

Lakeshore Fire Department and Chatham Kent Fire and Emergency Services pulled the person from the vehicle.

The person was rushed to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation team has been called and is expected to remain on scene for the next several hours to investigate the cause of the crash.

Essex County Road 42 between Gracey Sideroad and Highway 401 will remain closed until the investigation has been completed.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, to contact the investigating officer, Constable Lisa Whitelaw at 1-888-310-1122.