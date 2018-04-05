A former barber shop on Drouillard Road will soon become city property.

The building located at 1314 Drouillard has unpaid taxes and penalties of $49,791. The property also has a residence located in the rear and has been sitting vacant for a number of years.

A tax sale in 2016 was unsuccessful in selling the property and administration is recommending to City Council that it be vested in the name of the Municipality and be demolished.

An order under the authority of the property standards bylaw was issued on December 13th, 2013 to repair or replace the roof, fascia, eaves, and repair or replace the troughs and downspouts.

On August 27th, 2014, the building was identified as a ‘derelict’ building under the property standards bylaw, and on January 21th, 2016, an order under the authority of the property standards bylaw was issued for a structural review of the above grade concrete and masonry to determine if the repairs are a viable option.

The estimated cost for a structural assessment is $2,000. Should demolition be deemed to be required, the preliminary estimate is around $98,000. This includes engineer consulting, demo plan, demolition, abatement, service abandonment, permits for demo and street closure and hoarding.

City Council will make the final decision on Monday, April 9th.