The City of Windsor’s Corporate Leader of Parks, Recreation, Culture and Facilities Jan Wilson has been named Chair of the Board of Parks and Recreation Ontario (PRO). PRO represents the people and organizations that deliver parks and recreation programs across the province. It’s the body the province turns to for advice on policy.

“The province considers PRO a trusted voice when it comes to parks and recreation,” says Wilson, “so they actually seek our organization out for input into upcoming legislation, whether it’s for pool regulation changes or infrastructure requirements—those kinds of things—they will actually come to us, and we meet with deputy ministers and ministers to talk about them.”

Wilson has been a member of PRO for almost thirty years and has served on its board for nine years. Her term as chair is two years.

“Our mission is to have healthy people, vibrant communities and a sustainable environment. We are doing all those things. So, being able to make a difference and work with the different ministries has a great benefit to us here at a local level.”

As chair, Wilson will develop a new strategic plan for PRO. She says PRO will retain its focus on advocacy, training, and developing standards for parks and recreation programs across the province, while expanding quality assurance for children’s and senior’s programming under her leadership.