The City of Windsor is looking at options for improving the very wide University Avenue.

An Environmental Assessment process for the entire stretch from Huron Church Road to McDougall Street is set to get underway.

The study will look at ways to optimizes the road to achieve safe, efficient, comfortable and convenient travel for roadway users of all ages, abilities, and modes within.

Among the items studied will be active transportation connections including transit, and reducing urban heat island impacts.

The study will be carried out by CIMA Canada Inc.

The study will also include a small section of Victoria Avenue from Chatham Street to Park Street.

When complete, it will go to city council with recommendations.