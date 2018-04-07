Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Chase and Honey are two best of friends who need to go home together. They came to us as strays but have made it clear they are very familiar with one another by their bouncy, playful, happy energy when they were reunited. Chase is a bit shy when first meeting new people, but once he trusts you he will be slinking into your lap to soak up the love! Honey loves people, other dogs, and playing with her toys.