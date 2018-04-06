Windsor Police have laid charges in a sexual assault investigation.

Police say that on Monday, April 2nd, 2018 a 16-year-old female met an adult stranger while she was walking on a cold night in the downtown area.

The male offered the female a warm place to stay at his residence, and the female accepted the offer, and the pair attended a residence located in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue.

Soon after attending the residence the female reported that she was sexually assaulted by the male. She told police the male became controlling of her, to the point that she feared for her safety.

The female remained at the residence over the following few days. At times the pair exited the residence together, but the female reported she continued to fear for her safety.

On April 5th, 2018 the female had an opportunity to report the incident to police, and an investigation was launched.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 3:30pm on April 5th officers located the suspect male at the involved residence in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation, applied for and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence. The warrant was executed on Friday, April 6th, 2018.

A 23-year-old male from Windsor is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.