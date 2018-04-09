Windsor Police have laid charges after a weekend shooting incident.

Police say it happened around 6:15am on Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at an apartment building in the 300 block of Giles Boulevard West.

They say that when they arrived on scene they found a grey Hyundai Tuscon idling in the area. Officers approached and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then struck the front porch of a residence located on the 1100 block of Church Street.

Two occupants were arrested without incident and a shot-gun and ammunition were seized at the arrest scene.

Further investigation at the shots-fired scene determined that the building did receive damage from gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Keith Florence, a 20-year-old male from Windsor, and Kuoc Keror, a 21-year-old male from Windsor, are both charged with numerous firearm related offences.