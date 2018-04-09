Windsor Police have laid charges after a weekend shooting incident.
Police say it happened around 6:15am on Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at an apartment building in the 300 block of Giles Boulevard West.
They say that when they arrived on scene they found a grey Hyundai Tuscon idling in the area. Officers approached and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then struck the front porch of a residence located on the 1100 block of Church Street.
Two occupants were arrested without incident and a shot-gun and ammunition were seized at the arrest scene.
Further investigation at the shots-fired scene determined that the building did receive damage from gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Keith Florence, a 20-year-old male from Windsor, and Kuoc Keror, a 21-year-old male from Windsor, are both charged with numerous firearm related offences.
Comment With Facebook