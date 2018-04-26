Charges have been laid after a stole credit card was used in Windsor.

Police say that on Monday, April 9th, 2018 a complaint was filed regarding a vehicle that had been broken into overnight in the 800 block of Elsmere Avenue. A number of items were reported stolen from the vehicle, including the complainants banking credit and debit cards.

Investigation determined that two suspects made fraudulent purchases later on April 9th using the stolen cards at a convenience store, a restaurant, and a gas station within the city.

Investigators were able to identify both suspects.

On April 25th, 2018 a male suspect was arrested without incident.

Kyle Quinn, a 20-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with a number of fraud related offences including possession of stolen property under $5000, use stolen credit card and fraud under $5000.

The second suspect was identified as a 30-year-old female from Windsor, who will be served a summons on similar charges.