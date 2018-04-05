Last updated: Friday April 6th, 1:00am

Employees at Caesars Windsor are on strike after they voted down the tentative contract by 59%.

Casino spokesperson Jhoan Baluyot says that shutdown procedures went into effect at 11pm Thursday and Caesars Windsor will be temporarily closed to the public.

Hotel guests will be notified by phone or email if their reservations will be impacted by the temporary closure.

The Johnny Reid concert scheduled for Friday, April 6th has been postponed. Ticket holders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show date, to be determined. Refunds for postponed shows will be handled through the method of purchase, however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens.

All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.