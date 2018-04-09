As the strike at Caesars Windsor continues, they casino announced Monday that they are postponing Colosseum shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the remainder of April as well as cancelling all hotel reservations booked in the month of April 2018.

All future shows and events will remain scheduled on their original dates until further notice.

“It was a very difficult decision to postpone the remainder of April concerts and events and cancel hotel reservations. Ultimately our commitment to customer service means being proactive and giving our patrons and clients advance notice in the event they need to make alternative plans,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. “We have been in regular contact with union leadership and we are open to returning to the bargaining table. However at this time, there is no new information to discuss.”

Colosseum Shows Rescheduled:

Buddy Guy (April 13th) David Foster (April 15th) Terry Fator (April 21st)



Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates, yet to be determined. Refunds for postponed shows will be handled through the method of purchase, however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens.

Hotel Reservations:

Hotel reservations booked between now and April 30th have been cancelled. Affected guests will be contacted via email or phone call as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email [email protected] Future hotel reservations beyond May 1 will remain booked until further notice.

Events and Meetings:

Caesars Windsor Hotel Sales Managers are proactively reaching out to event and meeting planners who have booked their event(s) at the casino in April 2018 to assist in reviewing their options to postpone or relocate their event.

Total Rewards Property Promotions:

Total Rewards April promotions have been postponed and will be rescheduled with future dates yet to be determined. Total Rewards members will be contacted via email, mail and the Play By TR app of new dates when available.