Employees at Caesars Windsor are set to be on strike at midnight tonight unless a new collective agreement is reached.

Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart says unless an agreement is reached, employees will strike at 12:01am, Wednesday, April 4th, even if talks go past midnight.

Back in March, employees voted 98.3% in favour of strike action.

The casino shut down for several hours when contract negotiations came down to the midnight deadline back in 2014. A deal was reached averting a strike that time and the casino reopened hours later.