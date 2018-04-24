The ongoing strike at Caesars Windsor has forced them to cancel hotel reservations and postpone Total Rewards promotions scheduled between May 1st and May 19th.

In addition, the Brian Wilson concert on May 4th and Darcy Oake show on May 17th have been postponed.

The Mother’s Day Brunch scheduled on Sunday, May 13th has been cancelled and guests with reservations will be notified as soon as possible.

“We understand the impact these postponements and cancellations may have on our valued guests. Based on customer feedback and our continued commitment to doing what is best for our guests, it is important for us to be proactive and allow them enough time to make alternate plans,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.