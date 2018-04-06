Caesars Windsor has no plans to return to the bargaining table at this time according to a statement from Kevin Laforet, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment.

“We were very surprised and disappointed upon learning that our unionized employees voted down the tentative agreement. We felt our existing agreement compared favourably with industry standards and the collective agreement that was voted down would have only strengthened that position,” Laforet sad.

An orderly shutdown of the casino began at 11 pm on Thursday, April 5th which consisted of closing the gaming floor, amenities and securing assets.

Guests that were staying in the hotel last night were able to check out this morning by 11 am.

“They were alerted upon check-in of the possibility of a labour disruption,” Laforet said. “It is all hands on deck from our management team who are working diligently to take care of these guests as they exit the property.”

Laforet says that they expect this will have a negative impact on our business in this very competitive market.

“I would like to personally acknowledge our valued customers and on behalf of myself and our management team apologize for the inconvenience this labour disruption causes.”