Road work is scheduled to take place on Wyandotte Street at Crawford Avenue starting on Monday, April 30th, 2018 and lasting all Summer. As a result Transit Windsor will have two bus route detours in place.

Crosstown 2:

Eastbound

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Left on Wellington

Right on University

Right on Janette

Left on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Westbound

Regular route however bus stops in the construction zone will be closed

Central 3:

Eastbound

Regular route on Crawford to

Right on University

Right on Janette

Left on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Westbound

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Left on Wellington

Left on Elliott

Right on Crawford to

Regular route