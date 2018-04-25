Road work is scheduled to take place on Wyandotte Street at Crawford Avenue starting on Monday, April 30th, 2018 and lasting all Summer. As a result Transit Windsor will have two bus route detours in place.
Crosstown 2:
Eastbound
Regular route on Wyandotte to
Left on Wellington
Right on University
Right on Janette
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route
Westbound
Regular route however bus stops in the construction zone will be closed
Central 3:
Eastbound
Regular route on Crawford to
Right on University
Right on Janette
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route
Westbound
Regular route on Wyandotte to
Left on Wellington
Left on Elliott
Right on Crawford to
Regular route
