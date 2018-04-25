The 2018 Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres originally planned to take place in May has been rescheduled due to the ongoing casino strike.

The event will now take place on Wednesday, September 19th.

All funds raised through the annual event stay here in Windsor and Essex County and help to support the 7 youth mentoring programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex. These programs currently support over 735 children in our community. When Big Brothers Big Sisters matches a child with a mentor, they are put on a path to lifelong success – an opportunity that can change the course of their lives in many positive ways!

If you have purchased event tickets for May 10th, do not dispose of them as they will be honoured on the September 19th date. If you would like to purchase tickets or require a refund because you are unable to attend the new date, please contact our office at 519-945-6232 ext.12 or 13. You can also visit www.bigbrothersbigsisterswe.ca to purchase tickets online.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, participants, volunteers, donors and guests for their support and understanding. We are very sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause, and we greatly appreciate the continued support of our community,” said Hayley Morgan, Director of Foundation & Corporate Relations.