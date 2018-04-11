Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday April 11th, 2018

Posted at 10:00am

Amherstburg
The first annual Rhododendron Garden Tea Party is planned for Amherstburg on Sunday, May 27th.

The Downton Abbey-themed event will feature two sittings – one at 11:30am and the other at 3pm in the Kings Navy Yard Park, where guests will be immersed in the beauty of Amherstburg’s nationally acclaimed rhododendron and azalea collection.

The tea party portion will be a ticketed event and will feature a unique garden dress display.

“The rhododendron gardens are one of the focal points of Kings Navy Yard Park each spring,” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “We will be honored to welcome visitors with the
added garden tea program. When the gardens are in full bloom, it’s an amazing spectacle for this region.”

For more information, visit www.amherstburg.ca/gardenteaparty.

