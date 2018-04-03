Windsor Police have arrested a man who allegedly went on a bank robbing spree in Toronto.

On Monday, Windsor Police received information that a suspect wanted for a number of bank robberies out of Toronto was in the Windsor area.

The suspect was identified as Geoffrey Bennett, a 36 year old male.

Officers located Bennett at an apartment in the 3400 block of Sandwich Street and placed him under arrest. Officers also seized a stolen vehicle nearby which was believed to have been used by the suspect.

The suspect and vehicle were turned over to members of the Toronto Police Service and were subsequently transported to Toronto to answer to the charges.

Geoffrey Wayne Bennett, 36, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with six counts of robbery, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.