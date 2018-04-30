A set of abandoned buildings om University Avenue West have come down.

The set of three buildings located at 1777, 1785 and 1795 have sat empty for over ten years.

In 2014 a section of roof and rear walls partially collapsed.

The owner of the buildings owed the city $543,143 in unpaid taxes and penalties. A tax sale in 2016 was unsuccessful in selling these buildings and they were vested in the name of the Municipality in February with the order by City Council that they be demolished and an attempt made to sell the land.