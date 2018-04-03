A long-abandoned structure in the casino district could soon be coming down.

The property located at 601 – 623 Chatham East has unpaid taxes and penalties to the city totaling $246,590.

A tax sale in 2016 was unsuccessful in selling the property and administration is recommending to City Council that it be vested in the name of the Municipality and be demolished.

The building department identified the building to be ‘derelict’ under the property standards bylaw, and an order to demolish was issued on February 17th, 2015. An order to secure the building was also made on June 20th, 2017.

Due to the building condition, Administration is recommending that following vesting the building be demolished at the cost of $160,000. The city will then try to sell the land.

City Council will make the final decision on Monday, April 9th.