Herman Academy formally known as W.F. Herman Secondary School celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and to celebrate a reunion weekend is planned for May 1st to 3rd.

This year’s Herman Alumni Volunteer Committee have put together a weekend program including a Welcoming Night Party at Charly’s Brew Pub on Friday evening, an Open House on Saturday afternoon at the school, a large casual Pub Style Reunion Gathering at the Caboto Club on Saturday evening and a 9 Hole Golf Scramble on Sunday afternoon.

It is estimated that Herman has graduated over 80,000 graduates since its doors opened. Graduates include BlackBerry co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin, Olympic Boxer, Mary Spencer, Past NFL Player Oshiomogho Isaac “O.J.” Atogwe, USA Pharmaceutical Industry Golden Boy Faheem Hasnain, NHL Coach and Former Player Bob Boughner, Current Top Model Aleece Wilson, and European Professional Soccer Player Stephen Ademolu.

All information for the Herman Reunion Weekend can be found on their website.