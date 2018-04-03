After deciding what to donate and choosing your favorite charity, it’s time to consider how you intend to get your donations where they need to be. At a bin, calling for pick-up, or utilizing a drop-off center. Here are three things to consider when deciding to donate using drop-off bins.

Bins are only intended for clothing, linens, towels, or other similar items.

While small appliances, housewares and other smaller donation may fit in the bins, that’s not what they are intended for. These items are likely to be broken falling into the bin, or when being jostled around by other donations. When this happens, it is no longer of use to the charity and can even be a hindrance. If you have donations other than cloths, linens, or towels, the best idea is to take it to a drop-off center or have it picked up. Donations should always be inside the bin.

If you find the bin full or you are unable to reach the chute for any reason, you should put them in at a later time or utilize another method of delivery. Three things can happen if you leave donations outside the bin. First, it can make a mess that may upset the property owner (who was generous enough to allow the charity’s bin to be on their property). Second, your donations can be ruined by rain, snow, or even the sun. Third, your donation may be stolen by an opportunistic passerby. All of these likelihoods can hurt the charity, and hinder them in their mission. Make sure the bags are not too big or heavy.

While you may want to save on bags by packing them to the brim, this presents not just an inconvenience to you and the charity but also a danger. If the bag is too big, you run the risk of it not fitting in the bin chute; when they’re too heavy you risk hurting yourself. The chutes on most donation bins are around or above shoulder level, when lifting heavy objects that high you run the risk of hurting your back, shoulder, neck, or any number of other muscles. Make sure that the bags are light enough that you can comfortable lift them over your shoulders. This protects both you and whoever picks the donations up on the charity’s behalf.

Keep these tips in mind when donating and you’ll be helping yourself, the charity’s representatives, and, most importantly, those in need.

Always remember, “He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the Lord, and that which he hath given will He pay him again.” – Proverbs 19:17

Sincerely Rosanne

Sponsored story by Rosanne Winger, Society Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex. Visit their Facebook page here, or the Facebook page for the Society Shoppe here. You can also visit their website here, or reach them by phone at 519-253-7481.