Although May 5th isn’t important to most, it’s set to transport comic book fans to infinity and beyond.

An annual tradition, the first Saturday of May marks Free Comic Book Day (FCBD.) With stores across North America doing the same, the event has a big impact on the industry.

Capitalizing on the first Spider-Man movie in 2002, FCBD has evolved over the years. Aside from moving to July once, the day kicks off the summer blockbuster season by coinciding with the release of that year’s big comic book film. As a result, local retailers will be taking part in the fun.

Despite Avengers: Infinity War being moved up a week before this year’s event, at least one store owner doesn’t think it will make a difference.

“In past years, Marvels big movie release has always come out the day before FCBD. I don’t think that it coming out a week earlier will affect the day at all,” said Scott St. Amour of Paper Heroes: Comic Book Lounge & Collectibles. “FCBD continues to grow every year for the store. Last year was cold, wet and miserable but it was still the most successful year we have ever had. The day gives comic fans a chance to celebrate their love for the medium and to do it surrounded by like-minded fans.”

Along with over 50 free comics from every major publisher, stores also thank customers with their own sales. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Paper Heroes’ (located at 2857 Howard Avenue)event includes 30% off ALL statues, toys, collectibles, artwork and Pop figures, 40% off ALL graphic novels and hardcovers, 50% off t-shirts and ALL back issues. Comic book mystery packs (containing five comics and one with a variant cover) will also be sold for $5 and customers can get two free comics while supplies last.

Those making a purchase at the store that day are entered into a raffle too. The winner will receive a prize pack including 20 free movie passes to The Boonies Drive-In. located at 4625 Richardson Sideroad in Tilbury, an original piece of Thanos artwork by Phil Sawyer, a copy of the Thanos Vol. 1 trade paperback and Captain America metal sticker

Beyond that, there are also activities planned for families and to help a good cause.

“We have our annual Paper Heroes Free Comic Book Day Charity BBQ,” said St. Amour. “This year,” all proceeds will once again go to The Fight Like Mason Foundation, which will be on hand with some of Mason’s super soldiers to get your picture taken with. Paul Reaume will also be on hand doing superhero caricatures.”

On Windsor’s east end, Border City Comics, located at 4449 Tecumseh Road East has fans covered. All in-stock graphic novels and trade paperbacks will be 50% off U.S. retail price, new release comics from shelves are $1 each, $20 mystery boxes with a value of at least $75 will be available and box back issues will go for $.50 each. FCBD titles will also be limited to three per customer.

If that wasn’t enough though, Border City will also have a raffle for a Harley Quinn prize pack with proceeds benefitting the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society: Free refreshments will be available with even more stuff happening at the store that day.

Speaking of more, it’s set to be a busy day at Rogues Gallery Comics, located at 327 Chatham Street West as well. Teaming up with surrounding downtown businesses, the shop will provide copies of FCBD 2018 The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero’s Journey to the Chimczuk Museum. As the first member of their FCBD Ultimate Team-Up, Free admission will be available all day and those looking to snag the comic can get it there while supplies last: The museum will also have balloon Artists, kids Crafts, a magic show and face painting.

Two new businesses are teaming up with Rogues as well, including Pause Cafe ()located at 74 Chatham Street West) and Uptown Barbershop &hairstudio (located at 225 Dougall Avenue.) The former will have $1 off their homemade ice cream cones and FCBD 2018 Bob’s Burgers comic while supplies last — the latter will have $10 haircuts all day and the FCBD 2018 Invader Zim Floopsy Bloopsy Shmoopsy title while supplies last.

Joining the newcomers are some frequent partners too.

“Adventure Bay Family Water Park is the fourth and final member of our FCBD Ultimate Team-Up,” said owner Shawn Cousineau. “Not only will they be offering 2 for 1 coupons valid for the entire month of May, they will also be handing out FCBD 2018 Boom Adventure Time Fionna & Cake comic while supplies last.” As always, our friends from Tim Hortons will be setting up a booth outside [Rogues Gallery] to hand out FREE refreshments.”

Inside the store itself, the annual sale includes 50% off back issues downstairs, trade paperbacks, sets, apparel, toys, and games, 25% off all wall books, half-price pop figures, $.25 Heroclix upstairs, $1 loose toys, $2 variant covers, upstairs comics for $-/50 or a full box of your picks for $111 and reduced prices on all statues.

FCBD offerings will be limited to three per customer, but an extra issue can be purchased for $1. Those looking to score a massive haul can also pay $1 for the chance to win every 2018 FCBD title. These proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor/Essex.

Anyone in costume will get an extra FCBD comic (no charge) and be entered in the store’s Best In Show costume contest as well.

Last but not least, Cartoon Kingdom, located at 2001 Provincial Road has some fun planned too. Gearing up for their 20th anniversary on May 26th, they will have storewide sales, cosplayers appearing in partnership with Windsor Comicon, and plan on revealing their new logo to mark the occasion. Each customer can get one free comic while supplies last.

Some of this year’s big FCBD offerings include Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, DC Super hero Girls, Pokemon, and Star Wars. The day itself is a great jumping on point for new readers as well, letting them connect with others or try out a title for free.

Maybe not so coincidentally, a lot of stuff is happening between the pages too.

“Batman continues to be our biggest seller and with his upcoming wedding on the horizon interest just continues to grow,” said St. Amour. “DC also has the upcoming Justice League: No Justice mini series which leads into the relaunch of Justice League by Scott Snyder, along with former-Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis taking over Action Comics and a relaunch of Superman. Marvel has their ‘Fresh Start’ initiative beginning in May which sees characters like Thor, Iron Man and Hulk getting back to their status quo. May really is the start of all the big things coming out this year and people can always stop by the store to see whats coming up.”

Further information about every comic book store’s FCBD festivities can be found on their websites, facebook profile or event pages.