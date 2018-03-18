ClearNow
Sunday March 18th, 2018

Posted at 11:36am

City News
Prescribed burning will be undertaken on approximately 19 hectares of city-owned property within the Spring Garden Natural Area on Monday and Tuesday.

The prescribed burns are part of a collaborative effort involving the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the City of Windsor, Amec Foster Wheeler and Wildfire Specialists Inc.

Continued burning is necessary in order to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in Ontario.

The controlled burn is part of a comprehensive restoration plan for this sensitive area.

