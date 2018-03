A working smoke alarm is getting credit for helping residents escape their burning house Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of Rankin around 9:30am.

Investigators say it started in an enclosed rear porch in the area of a garbage pail.

The fire caused damage to the exterior of the home and the kitchen.

The cause has been listed as undetermined, with damage set at $80,000.

Six people have been displaced.