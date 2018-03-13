SnowNow
Tuesday March 13th, 2018

Posted at 3:35pm

Crime
Police and fire are investigating after a woman suffered severe burns on the University of Windsor campus Tuesday.

It happened just after 12pm at the Odette School of Business.

Police say a 34-year-old woman sustained serious burns as a result of the fire. There was also a 46-year-old male who sustained minor injuries.

Both parties are known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

No other information is being released.

