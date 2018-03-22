ClearNow
Thursday March 22nd, 2018

Posted at 8:52pm

City News
The WindsorEssex Community Foundation plans to award up tp $7,000 in scholarship funding to students planning to pursue their post-secondary education in varied fields of study.

“We are proud to be able to grant scholarships to eligible students pursuing their dreams by furthering their education at the post-secondary level. Through its grant making activities, the WECF is able to establish partnerships that not only assist a broad range of community organizations, but also have a positive impact on the future of youth in our communities,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WECF.

For full details check out their website at www.wecf.ca.

