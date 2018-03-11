The WindsorEssex Community Foundation has granted $4,000 to eight local elementary schools through the KidStart Grant Program.
Each year the WindsorEssex Community Foundation funds class projects that will impact the class, the school, and the community in a positive way. The students brainstorm ideas that encourage ways to partner with and support local groups in order to make a significant impact in their communities.
“We love being able to support local schools and to support children thinking about giving back to their community in a meaningful way. The teachers and students at each of these schools are very enthusiastic about building relationships and partnerships in their community and the WECF is pleased to be able to provide them with opportunities to make their communities stronger,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WECF.
The following schools will receive funding through the KidStart Grant program:
- A.V. Graham Public School (Grade 8) to fund the creation of Canvas Care Kits to benefit families at The Hospice of Windsor
- Assumption College Catholic Middle School (Grade 8) to fund their Caring-Cases program which supports children at the Ronald McDonald House
- Colchester North Public School (Grades 1-8) to fund their Knitting Club Needs to support the Essex Food Bank
- Coronation Public School (Grades 5/6) to fund their Wrapped in Warmth project to benefit Street Help Homeless Center of Windsor
- Princess Elizabeth Public School (Music Class) to fund their Intergenerational Community Partnership to benefit residents at Sunrise Retirement Home
- Giles Campus French Immersion Public School (Grade 5) to fund their I Care Calming Kits to benefit children at the Welcome Centre for Women
- Tecumseh Vista Academy (Grade 3) to fund their Grandpals Intergenerational Club to benefit seniors living at Tecumseh Extendicare
- Tecumseh Vista Academy (Grade 4) to fund their Grandpal Program to benefit seniors at Heron Terrace
Comment With Facebook