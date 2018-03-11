The WindsorEssex Community Foundation has granted $4,000 to eight local elementary schools through the KidStart Grant Program.

Each year the WindsorEssex Community Foundation funds class projects that will impact the class, the school, and the community in a positive way. The students brainstorm ideas that encourage ways to partner with and support local groups in order to make a significant impact in their communities.

“We love being able to support local schools and to support children thinking about giving back to their community in a meaningful way. The teachers and students at each of these schools are very enthusiastic about building relationships and partnerships in their community and the WECF is pleased to be able to provide them with opportunities to make their communities stronger,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WECF.

The following schools will receive funding through the KidStart Grant program: