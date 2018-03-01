Windsor Regional Hospital will receive the first provincially funded PET/CT scanner.

“Traditionally, PET/CT scanners in hospitals had to be funded locally by donations or hospital operating funds. Now they will be part of the Cancer Care Ontario capital equipment provincial funding process,” said Hospital President and CEO David Musyj.

The new PET/CT will primarily focus on cancer patients and can also support cardiac and neurology patients.

The new site is expected to be fully operational in late 2018 and will help up to 600 patients every year. It will be located at the Met campus immediately adjacent to the MRI and share the same waiting room. It will be moveable to the new acute care hospital.